Sheriff’s Budget Holds the Line

DECORAH - As budget season continues, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to hold the line in terms of its request for the new year.

Sheriff Dan Marx presented his department’s request Monday morning to the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.

“So, pretty straightforward,” said Marx. “It’s the same as last year. I don’t believe there’s any increases.”

Marx noted the county budget does not have a lot of give.

“Obviously, I know budget’s tight this year,” said Marx.

Supervisor Shirley Vermace asked about the department’s normal policy of returning part of the budget at the end of the year.

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve been able to return on average around $200,000,” said Marx.

Auditor Ben Steines said this was typically a practical matter. Were the department to need an emergency amount, that would require a budget amendment no later than May.

By contrast, having some give in the budget allows leftover funds to be returned to the county without difficulty, which is far easier than having to find the money, file the paperwork, et al. for one of the county’s largest departments.