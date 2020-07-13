Sheriff’s Budget Positive

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is projecting a firmer financial footing coming up, promoting the sheriff to continue his push for an additional deputy.

Sheriff Dan Marx briefed supervisors Monday morning that his office had received a grant for $43,000, along with additional grant funding.

Additional, the sheriff’s office was able to successfully save $250,000 from the current budget.

The full article appears in the July 7, 2020 issue of the Camar Courier.