Sheriff’s Budget Positive
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is projecting a firmer financial footing coming up, promoting the sheriff to continue his push for an additional deputy.
Sheriff Dan Marx briefed supervisors Monday morning that his office had received a grant for $43,000, along with additional grant funding.
Additional, the sheriff’s office was able to successfully save $250,000 from the current budget.
The full article appears in the July 7, 2020 issue of the Camar Courier.
