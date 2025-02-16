Six Area Boys Qualify for State

Kyle Kuboushek at 165, Landen Schnuelle at 175 and Ray Lienau at 215 are South Winneshiek’s ambassadors to Boys’ State Wrestling while Carter Cajthaml at 132, Jayden Bucknell at 138 and Chase Humpal at 165 are NH/TV’s representatives.

SW and NH/TV will send a total of six boys to State.

“We are very excited for our 3 state qualifiers Kyle, Landen and Ray,” said Coach Jacob Elsbernd.

The Warriors headed to Denver for their District action.

“This will be Kyle's third trip to state and he will be looking to get a medal this year,” said Elsbernd. “Kyle has had an incredible year and been very consistent with his performance. Yesterday he was able to put together 3 great matches to win the district title”.

Schnuelle is also a repeat at State.

“Landen was able to punch his ticket to state for the 2nd time,” said Elsbernd. “Landen is looking to build on his strong junior season and win some matches in Des Moines this week. He has become a real leader for this team and I expect him to keep moving in the right direction.

The Warriors finished with 87.5 for fifth place.

“Ray has made some major improvements from last season, he is bigger and stronger and has really found a way to win matches,” said Elsbernd. “He had a real gritty performance in the district semi-final. I think this experience in Des Moines will only help build his confidence as a wrestler.”

Elsbernd was pleased with the results.

“Overall I thought we wrestled our best yesterday,” said Elsbernd. “We had some really good wins from Gavin Thence who just missed qualifying himself for the State Tournament. Matt Donovan was able to get a big win over the 3 seed and Henry Willey also came up with some big wins and showed how mentally tough he is. Rounding our wrestlers from the district tournament were Gavin Feickert and Clayton Kuboushek, both have made some nice improvements this year and will continue to improve with work in the off season.”

NH/TV hosted action in New Hampton as the home team had 136.5 for third.

Cajthaml took first place for the day, and Bucknell and Humpal had second.

Feb. 15

113: Gavin Thuente (32-28) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 32-28 won by fall over Rylan Fogt (Hudson) 16-23 (Fall 3:45); Semifinal - Kayden Landers (Denver) 36-15 won by fall over Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 32-28 (Fall 1:35); Cons. Semi - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 32-28 won by fall over Chance Neal (Starmont) 5-12 (Fall 3:31); 3rd Place Match - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 32-28 won by fall over Adam Kloser (Central Community, Elkader) 38-13 (Fall :54); 2nd Place Match - Jacob Rauch (North Linn) 28-12 won by decision over Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 32-28 (Dec 5-4)

120: Clayton Kuboushek (25-24) scored 3.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 25-24 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Joe Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 24-9 won by fall over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 25-24 (Fall :44); Cons. Round 1 - Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 25-24 won by fall over Justin Gavigan (Hudson) 8-10 (Fall 3:28); Cons. Semi - Isaac Smith (Starmont) 20-18 won by fall over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 25-24 (Fall 1:52)

126: Matthew Donovan (13-29) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 13-29 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 13-29 won by fall over Carson Zimmerman (North Linn) 17-14 (Fall 3:20); Semifinal - Mason Fogt (Hudson) 30-5 won by fall over Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 13-29 (Fall :41); Cons. Semi - Daniel Spooner (Newman Catholic) 20-33 won by fall over Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 13-29 (Fall 1:19)

165: Kyle Kuboushek (42-2) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points; Quarterfinal - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 42-2 won by fall over Macoy Winn (North Linn) 14-25 (Fall 1:08); Semifinal - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 42-2 won by tech fall over Braven Beaumont (Denver) 39-16 (TF-1.5 5:09 (17-1)); 1st Place Match - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 42-2 won by decision over Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) 31-5 (Dec 7-2)

175: Landen Schnuelle (42-15) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 42-15 won by fall over Andrew Wolter (Columbus Catholic) 4-11 (Fall :38); Semifinal - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 42-15 won by fall over David Warrior (Denver) 30-19 (Fall 3:30); 1st Place Match - Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) 37-2 won by fall over Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 42-15 (Fall 3:59); 2nd Place Match - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 42-15 won by no contest over David Warrior (Denver) 30-19 (NC)

190: Gavin Feickert (12-23) scored one team point; Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 12-23 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) 26-16 won by fall over Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 12-23 (Fall 2:47); Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 12-23 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Carter Ites (Hudson) 24-9 won by fall over Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 12-23 (Fall :07)

215\: Ray Lienau (36-16) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 36-16 won by fall over Aydden Reson (Newman Catholic) 8-21 (Fall 1:39); Semifinal - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 36-16 won by decision over Greysen Miller (Wapsie Valley) 27-14 (Dec 5-4); 1st Place Match - Donavon Farrell (Denver) 32-10 won by fall over Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 36-16 (Fall 3:57); 2nd Place Match - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 36-16 won by no contest over Greysen Miller (Wapsie Valley) 27-14 (NC)

285: Henry Wiley (8-12) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Conner Davis (Central Community, Elkader) 14-34 won by fall over Henry Wiley (South Winneshiek) 8-12 (Fall 3:53); Cons. Round 1 - Henry Wiley (South Winneshiek) 8-12 won by fall over Kamden Teisinger (Denver) 0-2 (Fall 2:34); Cons. Semi - Henry Wiley (South Winneshiek) 8-12 won in sudden victory - 1 over Jackson Sable (Newman Catholic) 18-31 (SV-1 4-1); 3rd Place Match - Conner Davis (Central Community, Elkader) 14-34 won by fall over Henry Wiley (South Winneshiek) 8-12 (Fall 1:32)

120: Ty Moudry (19-31) scored one team point; Champ. Round 1 - Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 19-31 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Carter Haberkorn (Charles City) 22-13 won by fall over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 19-31 (Fall 4:14); Cons. Round 1 - Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 19-31 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Conner Bridgewater (Vinton-Shellsburg) 23-14 won by fall over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 19-31 (Fall 3:02)

126: Braiden Schaufenbuel (27-20) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 27-20 won by fall over Elmer Trinidad (North Fayette Valley) 10-13 (Fall :59); Semifinal - Jarrett Engel (West Delaware, Manchester) 30-19 won by decision over Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 27-20 (Dec 6-3); Cons. Semi - Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 27-20 won by decision over Brock Stortz (Waukon) 13-13 (Dec 4-0); 3rd Place Match - Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 27-20 won by fall over Gavin Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) 21-15 (Fall 3:36); 2nd Place Match - Jarrett Engel (West Delaware, Manchester) 30-19 won by no contest over Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 27-20 (NC)

132: Carter Cajthaml (46-6) placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 46-6 received a bye; Semifinal - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 46-6 won by fall over Jaxon Regan (Waukon) 28-17 (Fall 2:27); 1st Place Match - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 46-6 won by major decision over Cain Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) 38-6 (MD 10-1)

138: Jayden Bucknell (40-11) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 40-11 won by fall over Tate Schminke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 11-25 (Fall 1:23); Semifinal - Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 40-11 won by fall over Gage Miller (AP-GC) 9-4 (Fall 5:09); 1st Place Match - Jaxson Lundgren (North Fayette Valley) 34-1 won by fall over Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 40-11 (Fall 3:39); 2nd Place Match - Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 40-11 won by no contest over Gage Miller (AP-GC) 9-4 (NC)

144: Jax Shekleton (35-8) placed 3rd and scored 15.5 team points.; Quarterfinal - Jax Shekleton (NH/TV) 35-8 won by fall over Kyler Messer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 10-24 (Fall 1:39); Semifinal - Tate Germann (North Fayette Valley) 34-8 won by fall over Jax Shekleton (NH/TV) 35-8 (Fall 3:40); Cons. Semi - Jax Shekleton (NH/TV) 35-8 won by fall over Devan Eberhart (AP-GC) 19-13 (Fall 1:17); 3rd Place Match - Jax Shekleton (NH/TV) 35-8 won by tech fall over Owen Regan (Waukon) 22-16 (TF-1.5 4:58 (17-1)); 2nd Place Match - Tate Germann (North Fayette Valley) 34-8 won by no contest over Jax Shekleton (NH/TV) 35-8 (NC)

150: Tate Schwickerath (17-31) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Tate Schwickerath (NH/TV) 17-31 won by decision over Seth Latham (Oelwein) 14-25 (Dec 13-9); Semifinal - Lane Gudenkauf (West Delaware, Manchester) 27-14 won by fall over Tate Schwickerath (NH/TV) 17-31 (Fall 2:16); Cons. Semi - Tate Schwickerath (NH/TV) 17-31 won by fall over Kellen Reints (AP-GC) 12-22 (Fall 1:09); 3rd Place Match - Tate Schwickerath (NH/TV) 17-31 won by fall over Landon Burington (Waukon) 18-13 (Fall 5:38); 2nd Place Match - Logan Boehm (North Fayette Valley) 40-6 won by tech fall over Tate Schwickerath (NH/TV) 17-31 (TF-1.5 5:25 (19-3))

157: Cade Carpenter (11-18) scored one team point; Champ. Round 1 - Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 11-18 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Keagan Schultz (North Fayette Valley) 22-23 won by fall over Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 11-18 (Fall 3:06); Cons. Round 1 - Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 11-18 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Parker Mulder (AP-GC) 21-24 won by fall over Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 11-18 (Fall 3:22)

165: Chase Humpal (15-18) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Chase Humpal (NH/TV) 15-18 won by fall over Cashton Kottman (North Fayette Valley) 16-16 (Fall 1:58); Semifinal - Chase Humpal (NH/TV) 15-18 won by decision over Jared Snitker (Waukon) 16-10 (Dec 5-4); 1st Place Match - Ryan Hilby (West Delaware, Manchester) 27-19 won by tech fall over Chase Humpal (NH/TV) 15-18 (TF-1.5 1:34 (17-2)); 2nd Place Match - Chase Humpal (NH/TV) 15-18 won by fall over Landon Rechkemmer (Oelwein) 23-18 (Fall 4:54)

175: Jackson Kellogg (8-32) scored three team points; Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 8-32 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Ethan Gibbs (Waukon) 27-14 won by fall over Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 8-32 (Fall 1:16); Cons. Round 1 - Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 8-32 won by fall over Cooper Reisner (Oelwein) 2-16 (Fall 2:45); Cons. Semi - Mason Pruisner (AP-GC) 26-19 won by fall over Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 8-32 (Fall 1:54)

190: Lohen Tank (32-16) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 32-16 won by fall over Micah Thompson (Charles City) 15-18 (Fall 1:25); Semifinal - Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware, Manchester) 39-5 won by tech fall over Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 32-16 (TF-1.5 2:50 (16-1)); Cons. Semi - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 32-16 won by fall over Cael Lange (Waukon) 18-18 (Fall 3:22); 3rd Place Match - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 32-16 won by decision over Malachi Rothlisberger (North Fayette Valley) 24-13 (Dec 8-5); 2nd Place Match - Maison Copp (AP-GC) 29-8 won by fall over Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 32-16 (Fall 5:14)

215: Roy Barron (22-25) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Roy Barron (NH/TV) 22-25 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Roy Barron (NH/TV) 22-25 won by fall over McKyan Egan (Waukon) 21-19 (Fall 3:52); Semifinal - Jeryn Funke (West Delaware, Manchester) 38-7 won by fall over Roy Barron (NH/TV) 22-25 (Fall :47); Cons. Semi - Roy Barron (NH/TV) 22-25 won by fall over Trevor Carolan (Charles City) 12-11 (Fall 3:53); 3rd Place Match - Roy Barron (NH/TV) 22-25 won by fall over Emmanuel Hernandez (North Fayette Valley) 23-17 (Fall 2:43); 2nd Place Match - Jesse Brouwer (AP-GC) 40-4 won by fall over Roy Barron (NH/TV) 22-25 (Fall 3:30)

285: Chase Gebel (16-27) scored one team point; Champ. Round 1 - Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 16-27 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Owen Pettlon (West Delaware, Manchester) 26-21 won by fall over Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 16-27 (Fall 1:08); Cons. Round 1 - Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 16-27 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Jackson Warnke (Charles City) 21-14 won by fall over Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 16-27 (Fall 2:41)