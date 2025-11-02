Smith Named NH, TV Superintendent

The New Hampton and Turkey Valley Community School District School Boards have named Erik Smith as the districts’ next shared superintendent.

Smith currently serves as the superintendent and high school principal of the AGWSR Community School District. Under his leadership, the district has maintained a steady unspent authorized budget while increasing staffing to expand student programming.

He also established a parent advisory committee to facilitate and improve communication between the district and families. Additionally, he led the district through a $7 million building project using SAVE funding.

“We are excited to welcome Erik, Jill, and their family to the New Hampton and Turkey Valley communities,” said New Hampton Board President Jay Matthews. “We look forward to working with Erik to continue our tradition of academic excellence for our students.”

“I am incredibly excited to be selected as the next superintendent of the New Hampton & Turkey Valley School Districts,” Smith said. “During my time interviewing with the boards and getting to know the district, I was impressed with the amazing dedication of the teachers and staff, as well as the engagement of parents and families. Both communities have great pride in their school district and it shows in everything that is happening. My family and I are looking forward to our next chapter with New Hampton and Turkey Valley.”

Smith holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa and a certificate of advanced study in superintendency from Iowa State University. He has nearly 20 years of experience serving in various K-12 leadership and instructional roles.

Board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. Smith interviewed with the boards and stakeholder teams Thursday, Feb. 6. He will officially begin leading the New Hampton and Turkey Valley Community School Districts effective July 1.