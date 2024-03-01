Snow totals reach 10 inches
A Major Winter Storm did strike beginning last evening, and impacts are continuing.
Snowfall began around 9 p.m. Monday and continues Tuesday morning.
By 9 a.m. Tuesday, parts of the Hawkeye State had seen up to 10 inches fall with Boone and Winterset hitting that total each.
Snow Emergencies have been declared in area communities as the storm is set to hit late Monday.
Calmar, Fort Atkinson and Spillville are among communities warning residents to follow Snow Parking restrictions.
Roads are a mess.
Accidents
By late Monday, school cancellations had begun to be reported with South Winneshiek, Turkey Valley, St. Teresa of Calcutta, Trinity Catholic School, NFV, Howard-Winneshiek and Postville confirmed as closed.
Spillville and Lawler libraries are closed.
Category:
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.