Snow totals reach 10 inches

A semi loaded with cattle is pictured after sliding off the road in Sioux County in western Iowa as northeastern Iowa braces for what is coming in the next few hours.
Michael Hohenbrink
A Major Winter Storm did strike beginning last evening, and impacts are continuing.

Snowfall began around 9 p.m. Monday and continues Tuesday morning.

By 9 a.m. Tuesday, parts of the Hawkeye State had seen up to 10 inches fall with Boone and Winterset hitting that total each.

Snow Emergencies have been declared in area communities as the storm is set to hit late Monday.

Calmar, Fort Atkinson and Spillville are among communities warning residents to follow Snow Parking restrictions.

Roads are a mess.

Accidents

ISP Calls for Service: January 8th - January 9th (8 AM - 6 AM)
46 - Crashes Covered
42 - Property Damage
4 - Personal Injury
0 - Fatal
140 - Motorist Assist

By late Monday, school cancellations had begun to be reported with South Winneshiek, Turkey Valley, St. Teresa of Calcutta, Trinity Catholic School, NFV, Howard-Winneshiek and Postville confirmed as closed.

Spillville and Lawler libraries are closed.

 

