Spillville Celebrates Community Christmas Dinner

SPILLVILLE - As we gather with friends and family this Christmas season, it’s important to remember the story that unites us all—the birth of Jesus Christ. We celebrate His arrival with joy and gratitude, recognizing the humility of His beginnings. Jesus was born into poverty, in a humble stable, and his first visitors were not kings or dignitaries, but humble shepherds—ordinary people just like us.

In the biblical story, the innkeepers, the ones who could have offered shelter to Mary and Joseph, turned them away. Yet, the message of Christ’s birth was delivered not to the wealthy or the powerful, but to the shepherds, the “lowest of the low” in society. God entrusted them with the most important message ever given: that Jesus, the Savior, was born for all people, especially the most vulnerable.

Today, each of us has the opportunity to be like those shepherds—humble, everyday individuals making choices to spread a message of hope, peace, and goodwill. We can open our hearts to one another and be a light in our communities, just as the shepherds became beacons of the good news. This Christmas, let’s remember that we, too, have been entrusted with a message of love and care for others.

The community we call home is a place where each person has the power to make a difference. We may not all be able to offer a grand feast or a roof over someone’s head, but we can still show love in tangible ways—whether it’s by offering a helping hand, sharing a meal, or simply being there for someone in need.

This holiday season, Spillville and its suburbs have invited neighbors into a beautiful example of community spirit. Larry and Janis Spalla and Helen Pinter were two of the main movers and shakers behind the community Christmas Day dinner hosted by the Spillville Legion, Auxiliary #467, and St. Wenceslaus Parish. This year, the event was a huge success, with 150 people dining in and 40 takeout meals served to those not traveling. Thanks to the generosity of everyone involved, they also raised $945 for the local food bank!

The dinner took place at Chihak Hall, St. Teresa School gym, on December 25th, with social hour starting at 11:00 a.m. and the meal served at noon. It was a wonderful time to come together, share a meal, and celebrate the joy and warmth of the season with family, friends, and neighbors.

The gathering of people for a community meal is not just about food—it’s about the connections we build and the kindness we share. We are all shepherds in our own way, entrusted with the task of spreading kindness. As the shepherds welcomed the message of Jesus into their hearts, so can we.

This Christmas, let’s choose to be the innkeepers who open the door. Let’s welcome others with open arms, share our resources, and work together to make our community a place where community reign.

Wishing everyone in Spillville, and its surrounding communities, a very Merry Christmas! Whether you’re attending the community dinner or spending the day with family, may your hearts be filled with the true spirit of the season—the love of Christ and the joy of sharing it with others.