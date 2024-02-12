St. Nick Comes to St. Lucas
ST. LUCAS - Kids and adults alike turned out Sunday for a chance to sit on the lap of Kris Kringle as the City of St. Lucas hosted Santa and then saw tree lighting as the First Sunday of Advent arrived.
Coming up, catch the Jolly Old Elf at the Fort Atkinson Community Center Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and then Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in Ossian at Luana Savings Bank, in Clermont at Montauk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in Lawler after the 4 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and then Sunday at the Waucoma Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m.
Category:
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.