St. Nick Comes to St. Lucas

ST. LUCAS - Kids and adults alike turned out Sunday for a chance to sit on the lap of Kris Kringle as the City of St. Lucas hosted Santa and then saw tree lighting as the First Sunday of Advent arrived.

Coming up, catch the Jolly Old Elf at the Fort Atkinson Community Center Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and then Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in Ossian at Luana Savings Bank, in Clermont at Montauk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and in Lawler after the 4 p.m. Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and then Sunday at the Waucoma Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

https://midamericapublishing.smugmug.com/Calmar-Courier