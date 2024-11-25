Student Arrested for ‘Terroristic Threats’

DECORAH - Social media posts about killing “80% of the students at Luther” have a college student with an education major in jail on a felony charge of making terroristic threats.

At press time Monday, the Decorah Police Department had announced it was contacted around 1:31 a.m. Monday morning by Luther Security regarding a student posting on Instagram.

“The social media posts consisted of references to a violent anime series and suggesting to “kill 80% of the students at Luther”,” according to a news release.

Peter Bumba, 20, of Frankfort, Illinois, was identified by college staff.

“Upon arrival, Luther Security had stated they received multiple complains of concerning Instagram posts made by the above mentioned defendant,” said Officer Somson Elledge in a sworn statement. “Luther Security had screen shots of the three concerning posts. The first post by the above mentioned defendant stated “What if i pulled an eren jaeger and killed 80% of luther”, the second stating “Maybe junior year is season four of Attack on Titan”.”

Law enforcement made contact with Bumba.

“Contact was made with the above mentioned defendant who stated the first post was posted on Instagram notes for a short time before removing it due to it’s harsh statement,” said Elledge. “When asked about the posts the above mentioned defendant stated they are references to anime, and he was frustrated with not getting a position in a play at the college. The above mentioned defendant explained in season four of Attack on Titan, a character kills 80% of humanity. When asked how these posts would make people feel he understood it would cause concern which is why he deleted it and rephrased it so only anime fans would get the reference and it would sound less harsh.”

A search warrant was served on his room at the college as well as his vehicle, but no weapons were found.

An Instagram account in the name of “Peter Bumba” lists a Luther College Music Education major due to graduate in 2026.

As of Monday morning, the account was not accessible to public viewing, and it was unclear if the inability to load was related to the Monday morning incident.