SW Coach Looking to the Future

CALMAR - Warrior football will see a major change as long-time Coach Jason Ohrt departs from the program.

Ohrt first came to Calmar after serving in Dubuque.

“Prior to South Winneshiek I was an assistant at Dubuque Senior High School from 2001-2006,” said Ohrt. “During that time I worked my way up the ranks from starting as a 9th grade assistant, 10th grade head coach and finally, as the varsity defensive coordinator.”

Ohrt reflected back on what he enjoyed most.

“Taking part and helping develop our youth into future leaders is what drives me as a teacher/coach,” said Ohrt. “That will never change. I may be stepping away from the coaching aspect for now, but I still believe and take pride in these values as I continue to grow as an educator.”

While Ohrt will depart the football field, he will still serve at South Winneshiek.

“Going forward, I will continue to work as an educator at South Winneshiek,” said Ohrt. “My goal is to address and better manage some concerns/issues I have with my own personal health. I’m excited and look forward to the future of Warrior Football and all other activities at South Winneshiek. Whoever takes my place will have my full support and encouragement. When I am able to get a better handle on things health wise I will keep an open mind toward coaching again in a lesser role. Unfortunately, the stressors and time commitment that come with being a head coach are no longer something I wish to endure at this point in my life.”

Ohrt pointed to those he had met along the way.

“Additionally, I would like to take this opportunity to publicly acknowledge and thank the many people who have been a part of this journey along the way,” said Ohrt. “To all my past and current players/managers, administrators/assistants, assistant coaches, program volunteers, athletic trainers, grounds crew/maintenance, local media representatives and parents/community members, thank you for your help, support, passion and efforts along this journey. Thank you for welcoming and allowing me the opportunity to serve and lead our football program within such a great community for the past two decades. I have had an absolute blast!”

South Winneshiek will now move toward finding someone to fill Ohrt’s shoes.

According to Superintendent Kris Einck, no decision has been made on a replacement.