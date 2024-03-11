SW Makes Impressive State Showing

South Winneshiek girls finished just a single point out of third as they capped a strong season and a team qualification for state.

Running Saturday, the Lady Warriors ended with 173 points, just one point behind Tryenor with 172 and with Earlham in first at 91 and Madrid in second with 109.

“Our girls finished the season with their best team performance of the season,” said Coach Kevin Kearney. “We had struggled with injury and illness on and off all season. But, in spite of that, they were able to maintain their focus and kept their eyes on the end of the year. We were probably the 7th-9th best team heading into the meet, so the fact that they were able to compete inside the top 5 was really a fantastic accomplishment. We really could not have asked for a better effort.”

Ava Franzen led the girls with 35th in 20:16.5.

“Ava capped off a great season, leading the team once again,” said Kearney. “She was able to finish the year as the Conference Champion, an individual state qualifier and then led our team with a lifetime best effort at the state meet. Her consistency this season at the front was really important for our team.”

Annie Hageman had 53rd in 20:43.4 as Maddy Jansen had 55th in 20:46.4, Lauren Ondrashek had 89th in 21:46.5, Izzy Kuboushek had 99th in 22:04.6, Tessa Phillips had 105th in 22:18 and Karissa Wenthold had 106th in 22:19.2.

“Our seniors - Karissa, Izzy and Katie - did a great job all year long,” said Kearney. “Having the right mix of hard work, determination, competitiveness and fun is important to the success of a team. Their leadership and experience will be missed next season and there will be big shoes to be filled in their absence.”

Kearney was pleased with the South Winneshiek effort for the day.

“One of our goals each season is to field the team with the most depth. They were able to achieve that goal for the 5th straight year as we were able to get all 7 of our runners in before any other team,” said Kearney. “It is a real testament to their competitiveness and determination that they have been able to compete so consistently up and down the lineup year in and year out. It has really become the hallmark of our teams’ ability to compete at such a high level.”

Conway Makes SW History

Running as an individual, Hugh Conway, South Winneshiek’s first ever freshman to qualify for state as an individual, had 31st in 17:06.5.

“His performance at state was really outstanding,” said Kearney. “He handled everything as if he was a senior. To come in as a freshman and compete that well and with that much composure is really rare. It was great to see him finish with such a great performance.”