SW Scores Homecoming Win
A close contest Friday saw the Warriors edge out Clayton Ridge.
South Winneshiek moved to 3-2 for the season after a 6-3 lead in the first quarter was met by a Clayton Ridge comeback that put the Warriors down at halftime, 10-6.
The Warriors took to the field in the third quarter with eight points while holding the Eagles scoreless.
That gave South Winneshiek a 14-10 lead going into the evening’s final quarter. The Eagle recovered enough to lead scoring 7-6, but the damage was done as South Winneshiek emerged with the 20-17 win.
This Friday will see the Warriors hosting Wapsie Valley before heading over to Nashua-Plainfield the next week and then hosting Starmont the following week.
Sept. 26
SW 6 0 8 6
CR 3 7 0 7
