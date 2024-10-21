SW, TV Girls Face Make-or-Break Week for VB

The season has come down to this as Regional action gets underway for both South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley girls.

Turkey Valley girls were set at press time to play Monday night at home against Kee in what should be an easy win for the Lady Trojans.

At 16-14 going into Regional competition, the first round opponent drawn for Turkey Valley is Kee.

At 1-25, Kee is anticipated to be an easy win, allowing the Lady Trojans to advance to Wednesday’s action over at Nashua-Plainfield.

There, TV will face the winner of N-P versus Northwood-Kensett, also set for Monday.

At 9-14, N-P is the favorite for that game against 0-21 N-K.

If the Lady Trojans pull off a win against N-P, TV would then move on to face action at Saint Ansgar next Monday, likely against the Lady Saints, at 24-6 as of this writing.

A win would move the Lady Trojans to the Regional championship in Class 1A Region 3 set for Oct. 30.

At 19-10, South Winneshiek’s path to glory involves action Wednesday at home against Osage, at 15-14, with the winner moving on to face action at Sumner-Fredericksburg against the winner of S-F versus the winner of MFL MarMac versus Postville.

At 23-17, S-F would be a tough foe, but SW girls have been one a winning streak that the girls will be intent to keep going.