SW Wrestling Invite Draws Massive Attendance

DECORAH - The South Winn Invite at Luther was a big success, despite the looming storm that barreled into the region over the weekend.

“We hosted the SW Invite this Friday at Luther College and it was a very successful event,” said Coach Jacob Eslbernd. “We had around 500 male and female wrestlers competing. We are very fortunate to have great people who care about our program, show up and volunteer for us. I couldn’t be happier with how the event went and we heard a lot of positive feedback from others.”

For the boys, West Delaware had 243 to take top place as a team, beating out Denver with 202.5 for second, which in turn narrowly edged Decorah with 201.5 for third.

NH/TV had 108 for sixth while the Warriors had 70.5 for ninth.

Kyle Kouboushek was a standout for SW, earning first place at 165 with for NH/TV, Carter Cajthaml had first at 138 and Jayden Bucknell had runner up at 144.

Over on the girls’ side, Osage had 223.5 for first, followed by Decorah with 203 for second and Sumner-Fredericksburg with 116.5 for third while NH/TV had 84 for fifth and SW had 21 for 15th.

SW’s Maddy Jansen had runner up at 140 while NH/TV’s Ava Trende had runner up at 235.

“This tournament was definitely a step up in competition from last week,” said Elsbernd. “We had some incredible battles throughout the day and won some of them and fell short a few times as well. Our team is young and we are learning a lot each night out in competition. One thing I notice is that I think several of the team members are lacking a bit of confidence in themselves.As a staff we will be working to help these guys believe in themselves. As the kids start to find confidence in different positions and in theri wrestling ability, I think we are going to see some nice improvements as far as results go. We are currently led by our group of 4 juniors Kyle Kuboushek, Landen Schnuelle, Eric Greve and Ray Lienau. Our younger guys are coming along but still finding themselves in some tough situations.”

Dec. 13

Boys

SW

113: Gavin Thuente (5-7) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 5-7 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kelton Casterton (Decorah) 5-5 won by fall over Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 5-7 (Fall 2:35); Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 5-7 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 5-7 won by fall over Jarret Lynch (West Delaware, Manchester) 2-5 (Fall 1:31); Cons. Semi - Kolton Grotegut (Waukon) 4-5 won by fall over Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 5-7 (Fall 3:50); 5th Place Match - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 5-7 won by fall over Henry Becthold (North Fayette Valley) 0-3 (Fall 3:12)

120: Clayton Kuboushek (4-5); Champ. Round 1 - Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 4-5 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Conner Bridgewater (Vinton-Shellsburg) 6-2 won by fall over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 4-5 (Fall :55); Cons. Round 2 - Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 4-5 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 4-5 (SV-1 13-10)

126: Paxton Brincks (0-2); Champ. Round 1 - Kyson Moss (North Fayette Valley) 3-2 won by fall over Paxton Brincks (South Winneshiek) 0-2 (Fall :42); Cons. Round 1 - Paxton Brincks (South Winneshiek) 0-2 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) 5-4 won by fall over Paxton Brincks (South Winneshiek) 0-2 (Fall 3:11)

150: Eric Greve (3-4) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Eric Greve (South Winneshiek) 3-4 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Eric Greve (South Winneshiek) 3-4 won by fall over Calum Sween (GMLOS) 5-4 (Fall 4:51); Semifinal - Will Larson (Decorah) 7-3 won by fall over Eric Greve (South Winneshiek) 3-4 (Fall 1:45); Cons. Semi - Logan Boehm (North Fayette Valley) 4-1 won by fall over Eric Greve (South Winneshiek) 3-4 (Fall 3:08); 5th Place Match - Silas Keeling (Waukon) 3-3 won by decision over Eric Greve (South Winneshiek) 3-4 (Dec 5-2)

157: Landen Schnuelle (8-4) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Jase Tommasin (Starmont) 9-2 won by decision over Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 (Dec 4-0); Cons. Round 2 - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 won by fall over Bryce Matt (Tripoli) 0-4 (Fall 1:18); Cons. Round 3 - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 won by fall over Mason Nelson (NH/TV) 1-2 (Fall 1:00); Cons. Semi - Liam Weber (West Delaware, Manchester) 9-1 won by major decision over Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 (MD 13-4); 5th Place Match - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 won by fall over Gabe McCormick (Waukon) 4-5 (Fall 5:16)

165: Kyle Kuboushek (9-0) placed 1st and scored 23.5 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 9-0 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 9-0 won by tech fall over Zachary Gehling (GMLOS) 6-6 (TF-1.5 2:53 (17-0)); Semifinal - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 9-0 won by decision over Ryan Hilby (West Delaware, Manchester) 7-4 (Dec 4-1); 1st Place Match - Kyle Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 9-0 won by decision over Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 8-1 (Dec 7-3)

215: Ray Lienau (7-3) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 7-3 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 7-3 won in tie breaker - 1 over Ethan Kuennen (Decorah) 4-6 (TB-1 4-3); Semifinal - Donavon Farrell (Denver) 8-4 won by decision over Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 7-3 (Dec 5-4); Cons. Semi - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 7-3 won by fall over Wyatt Krull (GMLOS) 5-6 (Fall 5:02); 3rd Place Match - Ethan Kuennen (Decorah) 4-6 won by decision over Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 7-3 (Dec 3-2)

285: Kolton Brummond (4-5); Champ. Round 1 - Kolton Brummond (South Winneshiek) 4-5 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Layne Kleppe (North Fayette Valley) 3-0 won by fall over Kolton Brummond (South Winneshiek) 4-5 (Fall :54); Cons. Round 2 - Kolton Brummond (South Winneshiek) 4-5 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Owen Pettlon (West Delaware, Manchester) 6-4 won by fall over Kolton Brummond (South Winneshiek) 4-5 (Fall 1:59)

NH/TV

120: Dominick Reicks (5-6) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kaden Mitchell (Waukon) 6-2 won by fall over Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 (Fall 3:58); Cons. Round 2 - Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 4-5 (SV-1 13-10); Cons. Semi - Colten Roling (West Delaware, Manchester) 2-2 won by major decision over Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 (MD 17-3); 5th Place Match - Dominick Reicks (NH/TV) 5-6 won by decision over Isaac Smith (Starmont) 5-5 (Dec 9-7)

126: Ty Moudry (7-9) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 7-9 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Gavin Landers (Denver) 11-0 won by fall over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 7-9 (Fall 1:47); Cons. Round 2 - Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 7-9 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 7-9 won by fall over Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) 5-4 (Fall 5:13); Cons. Semi - Jarrett Engel (West Delaware, Manchester) 7-3 won by fall over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 7-9 (Fall 4:51); 5th Place Match - Gavin Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg) 7-3 won by fall over Ty Moudry (NH/TV) 7-9 (Fall 5:45)

132: Braiden Schaufenbuel (8-7) placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 8-7 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 8-7 won by fall over Aden Bice (Northwood-Kensett) 3-3 (Fall 0:54); Semifinal - Cain Rodgers (North Fayette Valley) 3-0 won by tech fall over Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 8-7 (TF-1.5 4:17 (19-4)); Cons. Semi - Michael Clement (Decorah) 5-7 won by fall over Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 8-7 (Fall 3:29); 5th Place Match - Braiden Schaufenbuel (NH/TV) 8-7 won by fall over Hudson Popham (Starmont) 6-5 (Fall 1:47)

138: Carter Cajthaml (12-3) placed 1st and scored 29.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 12-3 won by fall over Brendan Walvatne (Tripoli) 0-2 (Fall 1:21); Quarterfinal - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 12-3 won by fall over Weston Willand (Northwood-Kensett) 5-6 (Fall 1:26); Semifinal - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 12-3 won by major decision over Gavin Carolan (Decorah) 4-1 (MD 9-1); 1st Place Match - Carter Cajthaml (NH/TV) 12-3 won by fall over Chance Christensen (Riceville) 4-1 (Fall 3:11)

144: Jayden Bucknell (10-5) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 10-5 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 10-5 won by major decision over Gavin McLaughlin (Denver) 6-7 (MD 12-3); Semifinal - Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 10-5 won by fall over Tate Germann (North Fayette Valley) 2-2 (Fall 4:29); 1st Place Match - Jax Miller (West Delaware, Manchester) 8-1 won by major decision over Jayden Bucknell (NH/TV) 10-5 (MD 10-1)

157: Mason Nelson (1-2) scored 4.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Gabe McCormick (Waukon) 4-5 won by fall over Mason Nelson (NH/TV) 1-2 (Fall 2:49); Cons. Round 1 - Mason Nelson (NH/TV) 1-2 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Mason Nelson (NH/TV) 1-2 won by fall over Alec Ducommun (Northwood-Kensett) 3-6 (Fall 2:36); Cons. Round 3 - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 8-4 won by fall over Mason Nelson (NH/TV) 1-2 (Fall 1:00)

165: Cade Carpenter (4-11) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Zachary Gehling (GMLOS) 6-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 4-11 (SV-1 12-9); Cons. Round 1 - Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 4-11 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 4-11 won by fall over Mason McKee (Waukon) 0-6 (Fall 5:41); Cons. Round 3 - Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 4-11 won by fall over Steven Munoz (Decorah) 3-6 (Fall 3:25); Cons. Semi - Ryan Hilby (West Delaware, Manchester) 7-4 won by major decision over Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 4-11 (MD 14-1); 5th Place Match - Zachary Gehling (GMLOS) 6-6 won by fall over Cade Carpenter (NH/TV) 4-11 (Fall 2:42)

175: Lohen Tank (10-7) placed 5th and scored 17.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 10-7 won by fall over Bradan Darling (Decorah) 0-8 (Fall 2:52); Quarterfinal - Peyton Crager (De Soto) 7-2 won by fall over Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 10-7 (Fall 3:23); Cons. Round 2 - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 10-7 won by fall over Cashton Kottman (North Fayette Valley) 0-2 (Fall 1:59); Cons. Round 3 - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 10-7 won by fall over Vincent Recker (Starmont) 4-6 (Fall :42); Cons. Semi - Ethan Gibbs (Waukon) 3-2 won by fall over Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 10-7 (Fall 4:46); 5th Place Match - Lohen Tank (NH/TV) 10-7 won by medical forfeit over Trent Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 6-2 (M. For.)

190: Jackson Kellogg (4-9); Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 4-9 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Thomas Sexton (Decorah) 7-2 won by fall over Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 4-9 (Fall :56); Cons. Round 2 - Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 4-9 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Drake Payne (GMLOS) 4-2 won by fall over Jackson Kellogg (NH/TV) 4-9 (Fall 0:26)

215: Roy Barron (6-8); Champ. Round 1 - Roy Barron (NH/TV) 6-8 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Jeryn Funke (West Delaware, Manchester) 8-2 won by fall over Roy Barron (NH/TV) 6-8 (Fall :38); Cons. Round 2 - Roy Barron (NH/TV) 6-8 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Wyatt Krull (GMLOS) 5-6 won by fall over Roy Barron (NH/TV) 6-8 (Fall 0:45)

285: Chase Gebel (6-5); Champ. Round 1 - Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 6-5 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Matthew Praska (Riceville) 5-3 won by fall over Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 6-5 (Fall 1:02); Cons. Round 2 - Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 6-5 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Cody Koepke (Denver) 3-1 won by fall over Chase Gebel (NH/TV) 6-5 (Fall :36)

Girls

SW

120: Sophia Dvorak (1-11); Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 1-11 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Lilli Cooper (Denver) 10-1 won by tech fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 1-11 (TF-1.5 2:00 (20-5)); Cons. Round 2 - Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 1-11 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Alivia White (West Delaware, Manchester) 10-6 won by fall over Sophia Dvorak (South Winneshiek) 1-11 (Fall 1:21)

125: Odessa Oyloe (4-12); Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Salinas (Postville) 9-7 won by fall over Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 4-12 (Fall 3:59); Cons. Round 1 - Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 4-12 received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Simone Downing (Decorah) 15-9 won by decision over Odessa Oyloe (South Winneshiek) 4-12 (Dec 7-4)

140: Maddy Jansen (7-3) placed 2nd and scored 21.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 7-3 received a bye

Quarterfinal - Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 7-3 won by fall over Cameron Thiele (Crestwood/Cresco) 10-9 (Fall 2:49)

Semifinal - Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 7-3 won by major decision over Kaylie Havig (Osage) 11-7 (MD 10-0)

1st Place Match - McKenzie Tollefson (Decorah) 15-2 won by decision over Maddy Jansen (South Winneshiek) 7-3 (Dec 7-4)

NH/TV

105: Taelynn Bass (11-8) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 11-8 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Kiersten McRoberts (Osage) 15-4 won by fall over Taelynn Bass (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 11-8 (Fall :41); Cons. Round 2 - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 11-8 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 11-8 won by fall over Ashlyn Blake (MFL-Mamalac) 8-10 (Fall 1:10); Cons. Semi - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 11-8 won by fall over Paisley Schlee (GMLOS) 5-2 (Fall 1:55); 3rd Place Match - Taelynn Bass (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 11-8 won by fall over Liliana Cortes (Postville) 4-2 (Fall 4:16)

110: Drey O`Brien (9-10) placed 6th and scored 10.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Devin Meyer (Oelwein) 7-9 won by fall over Drey O`Brien (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 9-10 (Fall 5:15); Cons. Round 1 - Drey O`Brien (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 9-10 won by fall over Camden Kouba (Concordia) 0-2 (Fall 1:27); Cons. Round 2 - Drey O`Brien (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 9-10 won by fall over Addison Donahue (Waukon) 4-6 (Fall 3:01); Cons. Round 3 - Drey O`Brien (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 9-10 won by decision over Lakin Evans (Saint Ansgar) 12-6 (Dec 15-8); Cons. Semi - Alexis Kolbet (Osage) 15-5 won by fall over Drey O`Brien (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 9-10 (Fall 1:00); 5th Place Match - Audrey Feuerhelm (Decorah) 10-13 won by fall over Drey O`Brien (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 9-10 (Fall 2:44)

115: Vanessa Salas (8-10) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Vanessa Salas (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 8-10 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Mariah Michels (Saint Ansgar) 17-1 won by fall over Vanessa Salas (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 8-10 (Fall 1:31); Cons. Round 2 - Vanessa Salas (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 8-10 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Vanessa Salas (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 8-10 won by fall over Addesyn Welcher (West Delaware, Manchester) 2-4 (Fall 3:45); Cons. Semi - Brandy Christenson (GMLOS) 6-2 won by fall over Vanessa Salas (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 8-10 (Fall 1:37); 5th Place Match - Vanessa Salas (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 8-10 won by decision over Izabella Kos (Decorah) 7-7 (Dec 7-6)

130: Harper Humpal (5-6) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Harper Humpal (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-6 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Isabel Christensen (Summer Frederickburg) 14-5 won by fall over Harper Humpal (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-6 (Fall :30); Cons. Round 2 - Harper Humpal (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-6 received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Harper Humpal (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-6 won by fall over Charlotte Koether (MFL-Mamalac) 6-8 (Fall 1:34); Cons. Semi - Jessika Ausborn (Northwood-Kinsett) 13-4 won by fall over Harper Humpal (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-6 (Fall 5:42); 5th Place Match - Zoe Steinkamp (GMLOS) 5-4 won by fall over Harper Humpal (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 5-6 (Fall 3:42)

135: Sophie Glaser (15-8) placed 3rd and scored 20.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 15-8 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 15-8 won by fall over Bristol Parker (Decorah) 11-9 (Fall 0:57); Semifinal - Mayleigh Medberry (Central Community Elkader) 21-5 won by fall over Sophie Glaser (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 15-8 (Fall 5:04); Cons. Semi - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 15-8 won by fall over Jaylynn Craun (Oelwein) 10-7 (Fall 3:30); 3rd Place Match - Sophie Glaser (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 15-8 won by fall over Josi Munger (Starmont) 10-4 (Fall 3:10)

235: Ava Trende (12-6) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points; Champ. Round 1 - Ava Trende (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 12-6 received a bye; Quarterfinal - Ava Trende (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 12-6 received a bye; Semifinal - Ava Trende (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 12-6 won by fall over Emma Schipper (Osage) 15-2 (Fall :46); 1st Place Match - Madysen Lippe (Decorah) 13-1 won by fall over Ava Trende (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 12-6 (Fall 0:22)

said Gehling. “I was happy with how we came out after half time and played strong defensively in the 3rd quarter holding them scoreless. Going forward we will need that defensive effort to compete in the upcoming games.”

Johanningmeier saw her first double double as she managed 12 points with 11 rebounds.

Karissa Wenthold had nine points with six rebounds and five steals.

Emily Gehling and Vanessa Bullerman both had seven points with four rebounds, Chile Wiltgen had six points with nine rebounds, Charlotte Moonen had nine rebounds, Allison Hageman had two points with nine rebounds, Adrienne Wirings had three points with four rebounds and Adele Conway had two points with one rebound.

Up Saturday was a battle with Leroy-Ostrander as the girls went 49-41 for the win.