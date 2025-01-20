Three Men Charged With Sex Abuse

Both the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have been involved in investigating sexual abuse in recent days.

In total, three men are behind bars facing a combined over a century in prison.

Isaiah Yos-Eddy, 18, of Waterloo, was the first arrested as he turned himself in at the Winneshiek County Jail Friday.

He is charged with eight separate counts of felony sexual abuse - second degree with a specification of a victim under the age of 12.

Then, down in Fayette County, deputies arrested Taylor Mathew Keppler, 29, of Arlington, Sunday on a warrant and charged him with three counts of drug distribution to a minor, including cocaine, marijuana and edibles, all Class B felonies, and four counts of sex abuse - third degree, Class C felonies.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also announced Monday a related arrest, that of Henry David Hamlett, 22, of Arlington. He was charged with 10 counts of sex abuse - third degree.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to Fayette County Jail, with a $45,000 cash surety bond for Hamlett and a $30,000 cash surety bond for Keppler.

They face if convicted sentences of over 85 years in prison.