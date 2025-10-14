Timber Management Agreement Eyed

DECORAH - County property by the shop in Freeport was on the agenda Monday for county officials.

A Timber Management Agreement was on tap for discussion for the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday.

“I’ve got a couple questions on that,” said Supervisor Steve Kelsay.

A $37,000 expense was questioned by Kelsay.

Auditor Ben Steines said he thought grant funding would be utilized.

Kelsay was concerned about the lack of clear spelling out for where the money would come from, lest the county be on the hook.

“If they don’t get the grant [and] we’re signing an agreement, how does that affect us?” asked Kelsay.