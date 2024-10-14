Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Arrests

A simple traffic stop Friday just before noon ended up leading to multiple felony arrests.

At 11:58 a.m., a Fayette County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bolger Drive down in Fayette. The smell of Marijuana resulted in a search of the truck. Illegal substances were seized. Kyle Arnold Larson, 46 of Fayette, was arrested and charged with OWI - first offense, a serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) - third offense, a Class “D” felony.

Nicole Lynn Goldsmith, 42, of Fayette, also was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) - third offense, a Class “D” felony, as well as aiding and abetting violation of a no-contact order, a serious misdemeanor.

The stop led to requesting a search warrant for a residence located in the 14000 block of Knight Road near Fayette.

During the search, illegal substances as well as firearms were found and seized.

Jeffrey John Becker, 45, of Fayette, was charged with violation of a no-contact order, a serious misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Kyle Larson was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor (two counts) - possession of a controlled substance (Marijuana) third offense, aggravated misdemeanors) and possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) third offense, a Class “D” felony.

Larson, Goldsmith and Becker were all taken to the Fayette County Jail.