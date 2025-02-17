Trojan Boys Destroy Postville’s Pirates

JACKSON JUNCTION - Turkey Valley hosted Postville to conclude regular-season play for 2024/25 in a really spectacular fashion.

With the Trojans outscoring the Pirates 13-10 right away, the boys headed into halftime up 27-23.

Then Turkey Vally boys saw a commanding third quarter with a 25-13 scoring advantage before going 19-21 in the final quarter.

The win puts the boys at 10-12 overall as Postville stands at 5-15.

At press time, the Turkey Valley boys were set to play Kee on the road Monday in boys’ post-season action as the Trojans look to advance in the brackets for Class 1A.

With the Trojans at 10-12 and Kee at 12-9, the teams look to be closely matched with the winner earning the right to continue advancing.

The Trojans also lead in historic wins, up 21-12 since 2009 against the KeeHawks.

Feb. 11

TV 13 14 25 19

Postville 10 13 13 21