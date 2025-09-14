Trojans Remain Undefeated

Turkey Valley is unbeaten as the Trojans emerged from Friday’s contest against West Central with a 66-23 victory.

With a 16-3 first quarter, the Trojans went on to outscore the Blue Devils 20-13 in the second quarter to enter halftime up 36-16.

A 24-0 third quarter left West Central unable to recover as the fourth quarter would see WC finally leading scoring, but at just 7-6.

The win puts Turkey Valley at 3-0 for the season.

Turkey Valley will face 3-0 Edgewood-Colesburg Friday in Jackson Junction for homecoming.

Sept. 12

TV 16 20 24 6

WC 3 13 0 7