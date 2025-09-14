Trojans Remain Undefeated
Turkey Valley is unbeaten as the Trojans emerged from Friday’s contest against West Central with a 66-23 victory.
With a 16-3 first quarter, the Trojans went on to outscore the Blue Devils 20-13 in the second quarter to enter halftime up 36-16.
A 24-0 third quarter left West Central unable to recover as the fourth quarter would see WC finally leading scoring, but at just 7-6.
The win puts Turkey Valley at 3-0 for the season.
Turkey Valley will face 3-0 Edgewood-Colesburg Friday in Jackson Junction for homecoming.
Sept. 12
TV 16 20 24 6
WC 3 13 0 7
Category:
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.