TV Downs MFL MarMac

MONONA - Lady Trojan volleyball got started for the week with action on the road.

“Well, we’re off and running,” said Coach Tammy Vrzak.

TV went 0-2 against New Hampton and 2-0 MFL MarMac.

“We played last night at MFL against New Hampton first, then MFL,” said Vrzak. “The scores against New Hampton don’t do us justice, as it was our very first game of the year, and their 3 or 4th. This is not an excuse, but it was an excellent chance for our girls to come together, learn from each other on the court, and gel together. We played much better against MFL. All the girls came to play there, as I can’t just highlight one off-hand.”

Sept. 3

TV 9 12

NH 25 25

TV 25 25

MFL 12 21