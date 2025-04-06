TV FFA Agronomy Team Earns 1st at State

The Turkey Valley FFA Agronomy team has taken first at State Agronomy.

The team consists of Hunter Kruse, Trae Keel, Parker Reicks and Dominick Reicks. This team placed 1st at Districts May 12 advancing to the State competition May 20. The boys won first overall team, and Hunter Kruse placed second as an individual. They will now be competing at Nationals in Indianapolis this October. Turkey Valley FFA also competed in the Food Science competition at State. This team consisted of Nora Chicken, Courtney Ball and Jocelynn DeSloover. They placed bronze.