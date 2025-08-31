TV Girls Host Triangular

JACKSON JUNCTION - Turkey Valley stood at 1-1 after opening their season at home with triangular action in an exciting start to a brand new season.

The girls went 2-0 over the Indians, finishing 25-8 and 25-7.

Against the Lady Stars, TV was 1-2 with final scores unavailable at press time.

“We were very happy with how the girls looked tonight in our first outing. Our serving was strong, and we were able to utilize all of our hitters effectively. A solid start to the season!”

Aug. 28

TV 25 25

C’ville 8 7

TV versus Starmont

Stats not available.