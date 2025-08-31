TV Girls Host Triangular
JACKSON JUNCTION - Turkey Valley stood at 1-1 after opening their season at home with triangular action in an exciting start to a brand new season.
The girls went 2-0 over the Indians, finishing 25-8 and 25-7.
Against the Lady Stars, TV was 1-2 with final scores unavailable at press time.
“We were very happy with how the girls looked tonight in our first outing. Our serving was strong, and we were able to utilize all of our hitters effectively. A solid start to the season!”
Aug. 28
TV 25 25
C’ville 8 7
TV versus Starmont
Stats not available.
Category:
The Calmar Courier
The Calmar Courier
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-864-3333
news@calmarcourier.com
Mid-America Publishing
This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.