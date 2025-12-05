Two Arrested Twice Within One Week on Drug Charges

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has re-arrested two people after a search warrant was served, netting their second arrest each on drug charges in a one-week span.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Saturday, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and West Union Police Department executed a search warrant at 118 E Elm St. Apt 204 West Union.

During a search methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were found and seized.

Randy Gene Johnson, 64, of West Union, and Karissa Lynn Kammerer, 42, of Winona, Minnesota, were both arrested on drug related charges.

Johnson and Kammerer were both charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class B felony; failure to affix a drug stamp, a Class D felony; possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

This is the second time in a one-week span Johnson and Kammerer have been arrested and charged with drug violations.