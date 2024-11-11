Veterans Day Marked

OSSIAN - Students had a chance to learn about the meaning of Veterans Day Monday from a South Winneshiek educator.

Todd Conway was the guest speaker at the South Winneshiek Elementary/Middle School Veterans Day observance, addressing his time in the Army Reserve after he joined in 1994.

“I had no idea the places I would go or the people I would meet,” said Conway.

Service in areas as varied as Latin America, Europe and the Middle East drove home an important lesson, Conway told the youth.

“It’s a reminder of how lucky we are to be Americans because of the freedoms we have,” said Conway.

Students joined with special guests in the form of area veterans who took part in the day’s observances, drawn from a variety of branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.