W14 Grant Funding Moving Ahead

FORT ATKINSON - As Winneshiek County Secondary Roads looks for grant funding for roadway south of Fort Atkinson, a change at the federal level has been announced.

The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors heard Monday morning that that RAISE grant sought by the county will now be called a BUILD grant under the new administration.

Work planned affects W14 south of the City of Fort Atkinson.

Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) has been officially changed to Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD).

The engineer said he had received word on the change, but nomenclature aside, the county is still in the running for funding.

A shift from “equity” and other DEI themes is a priority for the new administration with the shift over to straightforward emphasis on the mechanics of infrastructure, building, et al. as core themes.

“What it means for us is absolutely nothing,” said Engineer Michael Keuny.

B32 between Festina and Ossian is among projects being looked at for Secondary Roads.

Keuny said the work is on his radar for FY26.

Supervisor Shirley Vermace asked if projects could be posted up on the walls of the Annex, so residents can see what is planned.

Keuny said he was interested in making the information available online as well.

Meanwhile, union negotiations are set for Jan. 28.

The engineer will keep the board posted.