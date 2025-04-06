Warrior Boys Earn Runner Up at State Golf

South Winneshiek finished a grueling two-day competition at the 1A IHSAA State Meet with a combined 638 to finished 20 strokes behind the state champion Boyden-Hull.

Led by Carson Streeter, who had a 149 for fourth overall, the Warriors also saw Cale Kleppe manage a 154 for ninth to also rank in the top 10 as did Turkey Valley’s Nicholas Bernhard, Jr. who had a 156 for 10th.

Braiden Todd had 164 for 20th, Watson Winings had 171 for 37th, Jackson Goltz had 186 to tie for 61st and Carver Wenthold had 187 for 63rd.