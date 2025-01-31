Warrior Grapplers Battle at UIC Tournament

South Winneshiek headed to Riceville for the 2025 Upper Iowa Conference Tournament.

The Warriors had 79 for seventh place.

Highlights included a first-place finish for Landen Schnuelle at 175.

Schnuelle scored 22 team points for the Warriors.

Following a bye in the quarterfinal, Schnuelle won by fall in the semifinal over Psotville’s Landon Guese and then won by 6-1 decision in the first-place match over North Fayette Valley’s Kenny Kerr.

Ray Lienau took runner up at 215 with 17 points. After a bye in the quarterfinal, Lienau saw a semifinal win by 11-0 major decision over NFV’s Emmanuel Hernandez, followed by a first-place match win by fall over Postville’s Sam Acevedo.

Jan. 30

113: Clayton Kuboushek (23-19) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 23-19 won by fall over Aidan Finch (Clayton Ridge) 16-15 (Fall 3:15); Semifinal - Darinel Ramirez (Postville) 32-5 won by tech fall over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 23-19 (TF-1.5 5:14 (15-0)); Cons. Semi - Dalton Brinkman (Janesville) 15-20 won by decision over Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 23-19 (Dec 13-8); 5th Place Match - Clayton Kuboushek (South Winneshiek) 23-19 won by fall over Aidan Finch (Clayton Ridge) 16-15 (Fall 2:37)

120: Gavin Thuente (26-23) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 26-23 won by fall over Cesar Solovi Moya (Postville) 4-11 (Fall :40); Semifinal - Kade Meyer (North Fayette Valley) 25-15 won by fall over Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 26-23 (Fall 5:18); Cons. Semi - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 26-23 won by fall over Aidan Claycamp (Clayton Ridge) 12-23 (Fall :20); 3rd Place Match - Gavin Thuente (South Winneshiek) 26-23 won by major decision over Zane Embretson (Central/Ed-Co) 19-18 (MD 9-1)

126: Matthew Donovan (14-25) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Kyle Sadewasser (Clayton Ridge) 19-17 won by fall over Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 14-25 (Fall 4:23); Cons. Round 1 - Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 14-25 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Gael Torres (Postville) 19-21 won by fall over Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 14-25 (Fall 3:00); 5th Place Match - Matthew Donovan (South Winneshiek) 14-25 won by fall over Gauge Tenborg (Janesville) 8-24 (Fall 2:24)

138: Steven Andera (6-32); Quarterfinal - Jaxson Lundgren (North Fayette Valley) 30-1 won by fall over Steven Andera (South Winneshiek) 6-32 (Fall 1:03); Cons. Round 1 - Blayne Porter (Janesville) 15-17 won by fall over Steven Andera (South Winneshiek) 6-32 (Fall 2:27)

175: Landen Schnuelle (36-13) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 36-13 received a bye; Semifinal - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 36-13 won by fall over Landon Guese (Postville) 25-18 (Fall 4:52); 1st Place Match - Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek) 36-13 won by decision over Kenny Kerr (North Fayette Valley) 31-9 (Dec 6-1)

190: Gavin Feickert (11-20) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Juan Garcia (Postville) 8-4 won by fall over Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 11-20 (Fall 2:31); Cons. Round 1 - Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 11-20 received a bye; Cons. Semi - Patrick Boyle (Riceville) 11-13 won by fall over Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 11-20 (Fall 1:30); 5th Place Match - Gavin Feickert (South Winneshiek) 11-20 received a bye

215: Ray Lienau (30-14) placed 2nd and scored 17.0 team points; Quarterfinal - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 30-14 received a bye; Semifinal - Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 30-14 won by major decision over Emmanuel Hernandez (North Fayette Valley) 20-14 (MD 11-0); 1st Place Match - Sam Acevedo (Postville) 31-5 won by fall over Ray Lienau (South Winneshiek) 30-14 (Fall 5:00)

285: Henry Wiley (10-14); Quarterfinal - Will Howes (MFL) 29-3 won by fall over Henry Wiley (South Winneshiek) 10-14 (Fall 2:24); Cons. Round 1 - Kole Haan (Janesville) 13-23 won by fall over Henry Wiley (South Winneshiek) 10-14 (Fall 3:22)