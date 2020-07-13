Warriors Clinch UIC Title
South Winneshiek claimed the Upper Iowa Conference Friday after a double-header contest at North Fayette Valley.
The Warriors began the road to victory after starting the week on the road at MFL MarMac, 14-1.
“The Warriors moved to 11-0 in conference play with the doubleheader sweep over [the Bulldogs,]” said Alex Smith, coach.
The full article appears in the July 7, 2020 issue of the Calmar Courier.
