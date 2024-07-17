Warriors Statebound

CHARLES CITY - South Winneshiek earned a berth at state after besting Don Bosco 5-3 at substate.

“The win didn't come easy and there were many momentum changes throughout the game,” said Coach Alex Smith. “The top of the first put the Warriors in a jam as Don Bosco loaded the bases with nobody out but Braiden Todd minimized the damage surrendering just one run. The Warriors responded right back in the bottom half of the first scoring two runs which included a Kole Hageman rbi single. The Warriors would add their third run in the second inning scoring on a Don Bosco error. Two bigs swing by the Warriors provided the rest of the scoring for the home team when Kole Hageman hit a solo homerun in the third inning and Parker Timp showcased his own power hitting a solo shot in the fifth inning getting the momentum back for the Warriors after Don Bosco had scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3.”

Pitching was important.

“Braiden Todd picked up the win going five innings and battling through some jams to allow just the three runs,” said Smith. “Kole Hageman picked up the two inning save that included a big time catch in centerfield by senior, Brody Tieskoetter to keep the tying run from reaching the plate for Don Bosco.”

Now, the #7 South Winn boys move on to face #2 Newman Catholic in Carroll.

Game time is 4:30 p.m. Monday for the quarterfinal.

A win would move the Warriors to semifinals Wednesday with the championship game Friday.

July 16

SW 211 010 x

DB 100 020 0