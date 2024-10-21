Warriors Will Face Saints

CONRAD - South Winneshiek is headed to the playoffs with the Warriors hitting the road for Saint Asngar.

A 54-15 win over BCLUW on the road capped the regular season with the Warriors at 4-4.

“We had a nice balance in the run game led by Kyle Kuboushek,” said Coach Jason Ohrt. “We played better defensively, especially on 3rd down this week. Gavin Feickert really stepped up this week having moved back to outside linebacker and playing his best game defensively. Landon Humpal ran the ball tough in the 4th quarter gaining over 100 yards and a couple scores.”

Tied at 7-7 after the first quarter, the Warriors pulled ahead with a 21-0 run in the second quarter to enter halftime up 28-7.

BCLUW would not see the second half go its way, either.

The Warriors went 12-0 in the third quarter and then 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

The Saints currently stand at 7-1.

Oct. 18

SW 7 21 12 14

BCLUW 7 0 0 8

Individual rushing

Kuboushek 13-142 1 TD

Streeter 8-119 2 TD

Humpal 14-109 2 TD

Todd 5-48

Passing

Streeter 1-2 7 yards

Receiving

Kriener 1-7 yards

Tackling

Kuboushek 9

Feickert 6.5

Todd 6.5

Streeter 4

Palafox-Shultz 4

Turnovers

Streeter 1 FR

Bodensteiner 1 FR

Tieskoetter 1 FR

Todd 1 INT for a TD