Weekend Bust Leads to Arrests

What began as a simple traffic stop has now yielded four arrests.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Highway 18, just outside of West Union IA. After an investigation, a search was conducted of the suspect vehicle yielding the seizure of distribution amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana and multiple arrests were made.

Brennen Glen Chirstopher Frick, 28 of West Union, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a Class B Felony, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility, all Class D Felonies, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Randy Gene Johnson, 64 of West Union, was arrested and charged with OWI 2nd Offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Karissa Krammerer, 41 of Winona MN, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana 1st Offense, a serious misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

All 3 subjects were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County jail, where they awaited initial appearance. West Union Police Department assisted on the traffic stop.

Related to this case, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office additionally applied for a search warrant which was granted and executed at the address of 118 E Elm St. Apt 202 West Union IA. During a search of the apartment more methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized. Hailey Elizabeth Plathe, 26 of West Union, was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, both serious misdemeanors, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Official Acts. Plathe was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where she awaited initial appearance. Brennen Frick who was already in custody but lived at the apartment was additionally charged with 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Class D Felonies.