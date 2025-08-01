Whittle Wins Special Election

Cody A. Whittle took home 857 votes for 55.61 of the vote in Decorah’s Special Election Tuesday.

The race for an at-large seat drew a runoff after the last vote saw no one candidate earn enough votes.

Kent Klocke drew 682 votes this time, earning 44.26 percent.

Two voters opted for a write-in option.

Turnout was low with under one fourth of voters heading to the polls.