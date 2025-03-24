WINNESHIEK COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN PUBLIC REVIEW

Winneshiek County and its jurisdictions have worked over the last year to complete an update to a

countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan. The planning process was led by the Winneshiek County Emergency

Management Agency with assistance from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission and a

countywide Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee.

The plan identifies the characteristics and impacts of hazards and assesses vulnerabilities within

communities. It also looks at possible ways to avoid or minimize the undesired effects of hazard risks,

culminating in a list of mitigation actions local stakeholders can work on.

Final presentation of hazard mitigation plan outcomes will occur at public meetings to be noticed in the

coming months. In addition, the public is encouraged to review the plan and submit any comments by

March 30 th . The draft plan and online comment submission can be accessed at https://uerpc.org/hazard-

mitigation-items-for-public-comment/

For additional information on the plan or to provide feedback directly, contact Regional Planner

Michelle Barness at Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, at 563-419-6243 or