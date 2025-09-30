Young Ladies Face 25+ Years After Alleged Burglary, Assault

A pair of women have been arrested after allegedly making their way into a home and then assaulting and robbing a young man and a young woman.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a report of an assault Monday evening at 11:45 p.m. drew law enforcement to an Elgin residence.

After speaking to the victims, the alleged suspects were found in West Union.

Gabrielle Kay Becker, 19, of Cedar Falls, was arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, a class B Felony, Robbery 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, Theft 3rd Degree an aggravated misdemeanor Domestic Assault causing injury, Assault Causing Injury, and Trespass with Injury, all serious misdemeanors. Emina Emmi Alagic, 19 of Waterloo was also arrested and charged with Burglary 1st Degree, a class B Felony and Trespass with injury, a serious injury. Fayette County Sheriff's Office additionally executed a search warrant on the suspect vehicle and found victim's items/stolen property inside the vehicle. Becker and Alagic were both taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where they awaited their initial appearance.

According to court documents, Becker was reportedly previous in a domestic relationship with the male victim.