175th Street Work Should Finish Soon

Work continues on 175th Street at the north edge of Calmar, and while the summer heat looks set to pound the area, county officials are nonetheless already looking ahead to winter and the arrival of new truck that will help with plowing.

Traffic is being routed by Lavender Fields Inn to head out to PIVO as culvert work on 175th Street has the road completely torn up right off of Highway 52.

Progress has been made, according to Engineer Lee Bjerke.

“They had a pipe in,” said Bjerke.