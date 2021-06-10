Amid Hiring Difficulties, Businesses, Educators Seek Solutions

John O’Donnell wasn’t bothered as much by steering the mammoth rig he had charge of from his controls.

It was the shifting gears that was giving him difficulty.

“We can make it either 10-speed or automatic,” said Jake Ludeking, the instructor.

Fortunately for O’Donnell, the matter was not quite as make or break as it might have been on the open road.

Gathering on the campus of Northeast Iowa Community College, high school students such as O’Donnell had a chance to check out simulators for heavy equipment.