Area’s Unemployment Falls

The state’s unemployment fell nearly 20 percent in the latest figures released by Iowa Workforce Development with one area county besting the state average and another tying it.

Most of the pandemic’s impact is gone for Iowa with unemployment at just 3.1 percent for December, down from 3.8 percent the previous month. Last year, Iowa stood at 2.8 percent.

At the peak of COVID-19 back in April, 188,000 Iowans were out of work. That number has fallen to 50,800, just 1,500 higher than that reported a year ago during the peak of economic boom.