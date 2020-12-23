Area Counties Echo Land Valuation Increase

Published by admin on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:30am

Land values rose in Iowa over the year, a trend echoed in northeast Iowa, giving some welcome relief for farmers hit with a monster of a year.

Inching up slightly, land values rose an average of 1.7 percent in 2020 from 2019.

“The land market faced downward pressure initially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which lowered food demand and resulted in declines in livestock and ethanol prices,” said Wendong Zhang, a professor at Iowa State University in charge of the study.

