Area Counties Echo Land Valuation Increase

Published by admin on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 5:30am
Land values rose in Iowa over the year, a trend echoed in northeast Iowa, giving some welcome relief for farmers hit with a monster of a year.
Inching up slightly, land values rose an average of 1.7 percent in 2020 from 2019.
“The land market faced downward pressure initially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which lowered food demand and resulted in declines in livestock and ethanol prices,” said Wendong Zhang, a professor at Iowa State University in charge of the study.
