Area Jobs Numbers Beat State Average

Published by admin on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 4:30am
Chickasaw County weighed in above the state’s 2.6 percent unemployment rate as Iowa jobs numbers continue strong despite a nationwide slow-down.
By two-tenths of a percent, Chickasaw County edged out the state average for employment numbers in the most-recent figures released by Iowa Workforce Development.
Chickasaw County stood at 2.4 percent as the regional leader while Winneshiek and Howard counties tied the state average.
Allamakee County was just a bit over at 2.8 percent, while Clayton County was at 2.9 percent and Fayette County was at three percent.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!