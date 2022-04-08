Area Jobs Numbers Beat State Average

Chickasaw County weighed in above the state’s 2.6 percent unemployment rate as Iowa jobs numbers continue strong despite a nationwide slow-down.

By two-tenths of a percent, Chickasaw County edged out the state average for employment numbers in the most-recent figures released by Iowa Workforce Development.

Chickasaw County stood at 2.4 percent as the regional leader while Winneshiek and Howard counties tied the state average.

Allamakee County was just a bit over at 2.8 percent, while Clayton County was at 2.9 percent and Fayette County was at three percent.