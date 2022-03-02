Area Veterans Will Take Part With Moving Wall Event

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is set to be in the area for Sumner’s Sesquicentennial with veterans groups from throughout the region taking part.

Calmar American Legion Post 266, Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 672, Ossian American Legion Post 503, Protivin American Legion Post 605, St. Lucas American Legion Post 691, Spillville American Legion Post 467 and Waucoma American Legion Post 189 are among units invited to the event set for July 14-18 as The Moving Wall will be in Sumner for a five-day stay.