Back to Normal

Published by admin on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 7:30am

Kindergarten students at Trinity Catholic School in Protivin took advantage of pleasant weather recently to do something that has been lack in many places for a year.

With the mercury in the 60 and the sun shining, the students walked to two local businesses, Art’s Mill and Polashek’s Locker Service.

As field trips go, the trip was short.

Still, the ability to go on field trips at well now is a change many of the students find welcome, especially after restrictions in place for the last year.

