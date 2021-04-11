Bergan, Hinson Will Run With New Districts

At least two of northeast Iowa’s elected officials have already announced they will be running in the districts approved by the Iowa Legislature Thursday.

With redistricting, Iowa’s Congressional and State district boundaries have been redrawn with the second time being the charm as the legislature gave its approval to a new version.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Iowa’s First District, was among the first to announce her intention to seek office with the redistricting.

Hinson now lives in Iowa’s Second District.