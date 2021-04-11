Bergan, Hinson Will Run With New Districts

Bergan, Hinson Will Run With New Districts

Published by admin on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 4:30am

At least two of northeast Iowa’s elected officials have already announced they will be running in the districts approved by the Iowa Legislature Thursday.

With redistricting, Iowa’s Congressional and State district boundaries have been redrawn with the second time being the charm as the legislature gave its approval to a new version.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Iowa’s First District, was among the first to announce her intention to seek office with the redistricting.

Hinson now lives in Iowa’s Second District.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.