Bids for 175th Street Come High

Winneshiek County officials got an eye-opening result for work on 175th Street on the north edge of Calmar.

During Monday morning’s meeting, the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors talked about bids that are coming in a whopping 30 percent over what had been estimated for the work.

With inflation spiraling out of control, Engineer Lee Bjerke is not pleased but not exactly shocked at the results.

“Look at where fuel is,” said Bjerke.

Concrete is up. Raw materials are up. Supply chain issues are causing havoc.