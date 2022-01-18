Board Eyes 2022 Fair, Roads Fleet

Upkeep on the county’s Secondary Roads fleet and finding funding for upcoming projects are on the minds of Winneshiek County officials while the Winneshiek County Fair Board is eyeing plans for the 2022 Winneshiek County Fair.

A couple of mower trucks sought for the county have run into snags.

“The trucks we ordered, it’s not going well,” said Engineer Lee Bjerke.

The engineer outlined options Monday morning for supervisors including difficulty getting stuff in as the supply chain crisis continues.