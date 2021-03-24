Board Suspends NICC’s Renewable Energy Program

A one-year hiatus has been approved for the renewable energy program at Northeast Iowa Community College as the program is retooled and moved.

Members of the Board of Trustees heard details on the proposal during the regular March meeting.

“We’ve had no students this year,” said Kathleen Nacos Burd, vice president of academic affairs. “And we have no instructor.”

Because the course isn’t being offered and can’t be offered this year, NICC officials are putting the program on hold.