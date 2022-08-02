Bonding Could Aid Area Projects

Winneshiek County Secondary Roads is working with the City of Calmar on upcoming roadwork, and Festina residents might notice construction before long.

With the winter off season, Engineer Lee Bjerke is hopeful county construction contracts might see some tempting offers for bids.

“We’ve heard a couple contractors are light for work, so we might get a good deal,” said Bjerke.

Trying to figure out the mechanics of upcoming projects is on the engineer’s mind right now.