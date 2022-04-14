Business Projects Discussed for Boss, Kwik Star

A business expansion for Boss Tables operations in Calmar will see growth of the city’s urban renewal area.

After drawing the formerly Decorah-based business to a new home in Calmar, the city is looking to see the business now gaining a new site.

Council discussed adding five acres to the city’s urban renewal area to accommodate the company’s new site on the west side of Calmar.

“So, we’re just expanding that area,” said Don Wurtzel, the city’s economic development director.

Council opted to approve the addition of the five acres.