Calmar’s 175th Street Might See Bonding

Just how to pay for work on a major Calmar roadway is on the minds of Winneshiek County officials as the roadway’s cost to repair is looking to exceed available funding.

With winter’s arrival over the weekend in force, construction projects are no longer a major ongoing issue.

“Our construction is pretty much done,” said Engineer Lee Bjerke.

That said, Calmar’s 175th Street is still weighing on the engineer’s mind.

Figuring out something is a priority, particularly with the presence of the clay soil in the area.