Calmar 911 Tower Likely Near Golf Course

Northern Calmar is the current projected site for one of the new 911 towers for Winneshiek County with a site along or near 175th Street.

Efforts to improve emergency radio communication appear to be moving ahead with supervisors giving verbal consensus to proceed with improving infrastructure.

One key area of concern is inflation’s bite.

Steel prices are soaring, said County Attorney Andy Van Der Maaten as he briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors.