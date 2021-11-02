Calmar Adding Chiropractor

The fourth location for a regional business will be right here in Calmar.

Dr. Candice Bohr, of Cresco, is in the process of opening a chiropractic office at 110 N. Maryville St.

The site of the new business is the former office of American National Insurance with Agent Erin Kerner who has joined Kerndt Brothers Bank.

Offices of the Calmar Courier occupy the front portion of the building at 110 N. Maryville.

Building Owner A.J. Meyer said renovation for the new business is underway with a March 1 opening date.