Calmar Could Get RAGBRAI

Both Calmar and Festina might be pass-through communities for the 2022 RAGBRAI if organizers have their way.

Representing the Calmar Community Club, Craig Neuzil petitioned the Calmar City Council for a letter of support to ask for RAGBRAI to come through next year.

With Lansing known as the terminus for the 2022 ride, just what communities the ride will pass through next year is still up in the air.

“That’s all unknown,” said Neuzil.